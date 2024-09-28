Yellowjackets: Season Three; Hilary Swank Joins Dark Drama Series on Showtime

Yellowjackets has added a big name to its cast for season three. According to Deadline, Hilary Swank (above) is set to appear in the series as a recurring guest star. She may also become a series regular if the series is renewed for a fourth season.

Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves star in the drama series, which follows the survivors of a plane crash. The Showtime series goes back and forth between the present day and the time of the crash when the teens managed to survive in the Ontario wilderness for 19 months.

No details about Swank’s role were revealed, but she is likely playing the present-day counterpart to another teen survivor who has not been seen much in the series yet.

The premiere date for season three of Yellowjackets will be announced later.

