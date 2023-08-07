Menu

The Chi: Season Six Viewer Votes

Published:

The Chi TV show on Showtime: canceled or renewed for season 7?

(Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/Showtime)

Will Emmett’s business be all he hopes it will be in the sixth season of The Chi TV show on Showtime? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Chi is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the sixth season episodes of The Chi here.

A Showtime drama series, The Chi TV show stars Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. The story is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. In the sixth season, big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will is tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Guests include Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce, and Tory O. Davis.

What do you think? Which season six episodes of The Chi TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Chi should be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on Showtime?

