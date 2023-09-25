Ongoing (hour)Ongoing

Performers include: Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Hannah Waddingham, Pam Murphy, Duncan Trussell, Pia Shah, and Alanna Ubach.

An animated comedy series, the Krapopolis TV show was created by Dan Harmon.

The story is set in mythical ancient Greece and revolves around a dysfunctional family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run one of the world’s first cities, Krapopolis, while attempting to guide humanity out of the savage wilderness and into a new lifestyle experiment they’re calling “civilization.”

Tyrannis (Ayoade) is the mortal son of a goddess who’s also the self-involved, narcissistic King of Krapopolis trying to make do in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria (Waddingham) is Tyrannis’ mother, a goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. She’s as petty as she is powerful, and only seems interested in defending civilization if it means she’ll get more worshipers out of it than her frenemies up on Mt. Olympus.

Tyrannis’ father, Shlub (Berry), is a mantitaur (half centaur [horse + human], half manticore [lion + human + scorpion]). He’s the self-described life of the orgy, a true pleasure seeker who thinks that everyone should just chill out and, if they need him for anything, he’ll be down at the bar.

Stupendous (Murphy) is Tyrannis’ half-sister and the daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. And Hippocampus (Trussell), Tyrannis’ half-brother and the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, is a hot mess (biologically speaking).

