Animal Control: FOX Orders Workplace Comedy Series for 2022-23 Season

Animal Control has been given a straight-to-series order by FOX. The new workplace comedy will arrive on the network during the 2022-23 season. From the creators of The Moodys – Bob Fisher and Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling – the series is set for midseason.

Deadline revealed the following about the new FOX series:

“Written by Fisher, Greenberg, and Sterling, Animal Control is a workplace comedy following a group of Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.”

A premiere date and cast will be announced for Animal Control at a later date.

