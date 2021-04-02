Let’s Be Real: FOX Orders Comedy Series Based on Puppet Special

Let’s Be Real is coming back to FOX. The network has ordered a new comedy series based on the puppet special that aired during Fall 2020. The four episodes will begin airing on the network later this month.

FOX revealed more about the return of Let’s Be Real in a press release.

“Following last fall’s comedy special, LET’S BE REAL returns to FOX this spring with all-new episodes beginning Thursday, April 29 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT). Executive-produced and written by Robert Smigel (Triumph The Insult Comic Dog), the new series will debut new puppets from the worlds of entertainment and politics, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Senator Ted Cruz, Kim Kardashian and LeBron James. Previously featured puppets, such as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald J. Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Kanye West, also will appear, as the satirical comedy series will cover politics and pop culture in 2021 through topical sketches, celebrity cameos and remote pieces.”

What do you think? Did you watch the Let’s Be Real special last fall? Do you plan to watch the comedy series on FOX later this month?