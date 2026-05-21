The Westies: MGM+ Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for New Crime Drama Series

The Westies has its arrival date. The new crime drama series will arrive in July, and MGM+ has released a trailer to tease its release.

J.K. Simmons, Titus Welliver, Tom Brittney, Stanley Morgan, Sarah Bolger, Jessica Frances Dukes, Hamish Allan-Headly, Vincent Walsh, Allen Leech, and Hilary McCormack star in the series set in early 1980s New York City.

MGM+ shared the following about the series:

“The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javits Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia.”

The series arrives on July 12th. The trailer for the series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new MGM+ series?