American Hostage: MGM+ Orders Psychological Thriller Series Starring Jon Hamm

American Hostage has a home. The new psychological thriller has been ordered by MGM+. The series was announced as in development in November 2023.

Jon Hamm stars in Shawn Ryan’s series, which is inspired by a podcast. Ryan envisions the series as an anthology that follows a different hostage situation each season.

MGM+ revealed the following about the series:

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ has announced it has ordered the original thrilling anthology series American Hostage (working title) from co-creator and executive producer Shawn Ryan (The Night Agent, S.W.A.T.) and co-creator and executive producer Eileen Myers (Big Love, Mad Dogs). The 8-episode gripping series produced by Sony Pictures Television will star Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor Jon Hamm in the role of Fred Heckman and will start production in Winnipeg, Canada this Fall. Sony Pictures Television will distribute the series internationally. Based on the acclaimed first season of the scripted podcast of the same name, American Hostage is a psychological thriller set in the 1970s that tells the harrowing true story of Fred Heckman (Hamm), a beloved Indianapolis radio reporter who is thrust into the middle of a life-or-death crisis when hostage-taker Tony Kiritsis demands to be interviewed on his popular radio news program.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series when it arrives on MGM+?