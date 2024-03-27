Earth Abides: MGM+ Orders Sci-Fi Series Starring Alexander Ludwig, Based on George R. Stewart Novel

Earth Abides is headed to MGM+. The sci-fi series, based on George R. Stewart’s novel of the same name, will begin production in April and arrive later this year. Six episodes have been ordered for this limited series.

Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) stars in the series as a geologist who wakes up from a coma to find out most of humanity has been killed off by a virus. He must figure out how to survive.

MGM+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ announced today a six-episode limited series order for Earth Abides, a wildly imaginative new take on George R. Stewart’s classic sci-fi novel of the same name. Created by showrunner Todd Komarnicki (Sully), the series comes from MGM+ Studios and executive producers Kearie Peak and Lighthouse Productions’ Michael Phillips and Juliana Maio. The series will star Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as “Ish” and begin production in Vancouver on April 8. Earth Abides is slated to premiere on MGM+ in late 2024. When a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction. The leading character of “Ish,” played by Ludwig, is a brilliant but solitary young geologist living a semi-isolated life who awakens from a coma only to find that there is no one left alive but him. A plague of unprecedented virulence has swept the globe, and yes, there are a few scattered survivors, but there are no rules. His journey is to learn the difference between sanctuary and survival and to open his heart to love if he is to find meaning in his life after the great machine of civilization has broken down. “It’s very special to reintroduce Earth Abides to fans of George Stewart’s seminal work of science fiction, as well as to a new generation,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “The story’s messages of humanity, hope, and compassion are as relevant today as they were nearly a century ago.” “It has been an unmitigated thrill to adapt such a seminal sci-fi work, and the themes illuminated by George Stewart 75 years ago could not be more meaningful and timelier for the world we are living in today,” said creator and showrunner Todd Komarnicki. “Despite the chaos and division that greets us every morning in the news, the truth remains that the way forward for society is through unity, compassion, forgiveness, understanding, and grace.” The series is based on the novel by George R. Stewart, which is published by Harper Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Oscar®-winner Michael Phillips (The Sting), along with Juliana Maio and Kearie Peak, serve as executive producers. Komarnicki serves as writer and showrunner. Additional writers include Karen Janszen, Tony Spiridakis, Evan Hart, and Kyle Stephen. Bronwen Hughes is set to direct the pilot and Episode Two. Rachel Leiterman will direct Episodes Three and Four, and Stephen Campanelli will direct Episodes Five and Six.”

The premiere date for Earth Abides will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new MGM+ series?