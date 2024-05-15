Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season Two Ratings

AMC appears to be “all in” when it comes to bringing Anne Rice’s work to television. Interview with the Vampire is her best-known work, so it would seem logical that this TV show would be renewed for a third season, even if the second season’s ratings aren’t as high as hoped. Could Interview with the Vampire be cancelled instead? Stay tuned.

A dark fantasy series, the Interview with the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Eric Bogosian, Assad Zaman, Delainey Hayles, and Ben Daniels. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Hayles) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Interview with the Vampire on AMC averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 490,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



