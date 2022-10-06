Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire will be cancelled right now. The series was renewed for a second season before the series even premiered. Will the AMC execs end up regretting this decision once they see the ratings, or does this adaptation have many years of renewals in its future? Stay tuned.

A dark fantasy series, the Interview with the Vampire TV show stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian. Recurring performers include Assad Zaman, Steven Norfleet, Kalyne Coleman, Rae Dawn Chong, Jeff Pope, Chris Stack, Rachel Handler, John Dimaggio, Dana Gourrier, Christian Robinson, and Maura Grace Athari. The story follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), and Claudia (Bass) in a tale of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis’s intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



