Kevin Can F**k Himself: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Kevin Can F**k Himself will be cancelled this time since it’s already been announced that there won’t be a third season. Will this AMC series go out on a high note? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, the Kevin Can F**K Himself TV show stars Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, and Raymond Lee, with Meghan Leathers, Jamie Denbo, Candice Coke, Sean Clements, and Robin Lord Taylor in recurring roles. Season two guest stars include Peri Gilpin, Rachel Dratch, and Erinn Hayes. Set in Worcester, Massachusetts, the story probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical sitcom wife. Allison McRoberts (Murphy) is married to self-centered and “lovable” cable guy Kevin (Petersen), but after a dark discovery, Allison teams up with neighbor Patty O’Connor (Inboden) to take drastic measures to escape her confines and take control of her life. She’s going to kill Kevin. In season two, after Neil (Bonifer) learned of the murderous plan, Allison and Patty scramble to deal with Neil, pushing Allison to find a better way out. Altering the original escape plan, Patty once again agrees to help Allison, but this time, on her own terms.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Kevin Can F**k Himself on AMC averaged a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 301,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Kevin Can F**k Himself TV series on AMC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?