Kevin Can F**k Himself

Network: AMC
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: June 20, 2021 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Annie Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, and Brian Howe.

TV show description:      
A dark comedy, the Kevin Can F**K Himself TV show was created by Valerie Armstrong.

Set in Worcester, Mass., the series tells the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew — the prototypical “sitcom wife.” She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though, to be honest, she’s usually the butt of them. And, Allison’s married to Kevin (Petersen), a husky and “lovable” man-child who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery.

But, what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to – and revolts against – the injustices in her life?

The series breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

Other characters include: Patty O’Connor (Inboden), Allison’s tough and glass-half-empty neighbor who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison; Neil O’Connor (Bonifer), Kevin’s football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb of a best friend; Pete McRoberts (Howe), Kevin’s father who’s got a regressive sense of humor; and Sam Park (Lee), a clean-cut, former Worcesterite who has a history with Allison.

