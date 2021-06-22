Kevin Can F**k Himself: Season One Ratings

Actress Annie Murphy won awards for her work on Schitt’s Creek and that series ran for five critically acclaimed seasons. How will her newest TV series measure up and, how long will it last? Will Kevin Can F**k Himself be cancelled or renewed for season two on AMC? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy, the Kevin Can F**K Himself TV show stars Murphy, Eric Petersen, Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Raymond Lee, and Brian Howe. Set in Worcester, Mass., the series tells the story of Allison McRoberts (Murphy), a woman we all grew up believing we knew — the prototypical “sitcom wife.” She’s beautiful and can take a joke, though, to be honest, she’s usually the butt of them. And, Allison’s married to Kevin (Petersen), a husky and “lovable” man-child who must’ve won some sort of marriage lottery. But, what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain? When she finally wakes up to – and revolts against – the injustices in her life? The series breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: “who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?”

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



