The Walking Dead: Season 11 Ratings

Though the ratings have dropped quite a bit, The Walking Dead has remained the highest-rated scripted series on AMC. Now, it’s been decided that there won’t be a 12th season but spin-offs are in the works. Will the cable channel execs regret the decision to end the original show? Could the original Walking Dead series return someday? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic horror series, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro, and Michael James Shaw. The show focuses on survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they try to stay alive under near-constant threat of attacks from “walkers”. With the collapse of their civilization, the survivors must confront other human survivors who have formed groups and communities with their own sets of laws and morals. As the 11th season begins, the group returns to Alexandria from a critical food mission but realizes it isn’t enough, so Maggie proposes a new plan. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.

For comparisons: Season 10 of The Walking Dead on AMC averaged a 0.99 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.04 million viewers.

