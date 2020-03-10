The Walking Dead: Season 10 Ratings

Despite a big drop in the ratings last year, The Walking Dead remained AMC’s highest-rated scripted show. It’s doubtful anyone was worried that The Walking Dead would be cancelled and indeed, it’s already been renewed for season 11. Will the ratings take another big fall? How long can this TV series continue? Stay tuned.

A zombie apocalypse drama based on the Robert Kirkman comics, season 10 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst. The story started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. The 10th season picks back up with the group in Oceanside as they continue to train in case The Whisperers return. Tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: Season nine of The Walking Dead on AMC averaged a 1.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.95 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



What do you think? Do you like The Walking Dead TV series on AMC?