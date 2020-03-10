The Walking Dead: Season 10 Ratings

Despite a big drop in the ratings last year, The Walking Dead remained AMC’s highest-rated scripted show. It’s doubtful anyone was worried that The Walking Dead would be cancelled and indeed, it’s already been renewed for season 11. Will the ratings take another big fall? How long can this TV series continue? Stay tuned.
A zombie apocalypse drama based on the Robert Kirkman comics, season 10 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Cassady McClincy, and Ryan Hurst. The story started 10 years ago with one man trying to find his family. That family grew and gradually communities took shape. They fought and survived, thrived and gave birth to a new generation. The 10th season picks back up with the group in Oceanside as they continue to train in case The Whisperers return. Tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.
For comparisons: Season nine of The Walking Dead on AMC averaged a 1.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.95 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
The walking dead is a great show , hopefully they keep making new episodes & continue for at least 5-10 more seasons . Why not the simpsons are doing that & the Stones are still playing great music & touring . So don’t fall down now
Easy to understand why ratings are dropping. It’s BORING! That & the fact they’ve killed off almost all the stars. In order, the following are the last characters I like: Dog, Judith, Negan & Darryl.
I don’t follow this like some of you but, could someone please tell me what happened to all the guns? There were up to their neck in automatic weapons when they beat Negan. Where did they go?
I keep hoping that someone associated with the writing of this show will realize that we are tired of the never ending good guys vs bad guys wars. Give us some SCIENCE FICTION about the zombie apocalypse.
What started it, what did the governments of the world do to try and prevent /find a cure for it. Is anyone anywhere working on a cure or a vaccine? And please don’t anyone from AMC give us the “we’re following the comic books” line. They deviate from the comic books all the time when it suits them.
ikr
Wasn’t that what Fear The Walking Dead was supposed to do? Instead it turned into a clone of The Walking Dead with no real information.