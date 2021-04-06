Minx: HBO Max Orders Comedy Series Starring Ophelia Lovibond & Jake Johnson

Minx has been ordered by HBO Max. The new comedy series will star Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary) and Jake Johnson (Stumptown, New Girl) and will follow the creation of the first erotic magazine for women in the 1970s. Other series regulars will include Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya.

The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes. A premiere date for the Minx series has not been announced.

HBO Max revealed more about the new comedy in a press release.

“HBO Max has ordered ten episodes of the half-hour comedy MINX from Ellen Rapoport, Feigco Entertainment and Lionsgate Television. Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the series centers around an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women. · Cast: MINX stars Ophelia Lovibond (W1A, Elementary) and Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), who was previously announced as a guest star. Other series regulars include Idara Victor (Shameless, Turn), Jessica Lowe (Wrecked, Tacoma PD, Blended), Lennon Parham (Bless this Mess, Playing House, HBO’s Veep), Michael Angarano (Emmy(R)-nominated for This Is Us, I’m Dying Up Here, The Knick) and Oscar Montoya (Reno 911, Bless the Harts, host of Spanish Aquí Presents podcast). · Credits: Showrunner Ellen Rapoport executive produces the series alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot. Lionsgate Television is the studio. Feigco and Lionsgate Television previously partnered with HBO Max on “Love Life,” which was renewed for a second season. Lionsgate is also producing Santa Inc. and Julia for HBO Max. · Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max quote: “We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast or partners in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco and Lionsgate.” · Showrunner and executive producer Ellen Rapoport quote: “I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines. Making MINX with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.” · Executive producer Paul Feig quote: “We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible. So, we couldn’t be more thrilled to be back in business with HBO Max, with whom we’ve been having such a great time on ‘Love Life.’ With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s MINX to the Max!” · Scott Herbst, Executive Vice President, Television & Head of Development for Lionsgate quote: “MINX is another great series we’re bringing to viewers from our incredible partners at HBO Max and Paul Feig and we couldn’t be more proud. It’s a bold, funny and empowering show led by the amazing showrunner Ellen Rapoport that is sure to resonate with the HBO Max audience.”

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Minx on HBO Max when it eventually premieres?