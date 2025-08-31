The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 10 Premiere Date and Trailer Unveiled for Bravo Reality Series

The Real Housewives of Potomac has announced its return date. Season 10 of the Bravo reality series is set to arrive in October. A trailer teasing all the drama ahead has been released.

Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart are returning for season 10, and they will be joined by new wives Tia Glover and Angel Massie. Jassi Rideaux and Monique Samuels will also appear in the season.

Bravo revealed the following about the upcoming season:

Fresh off her stay in Bravo’s “Love Hotel,” Gizelle Bryant is embracing the single life with a few new prospects in the mix. As one of the ranking original housewives, Gizelle is stepping up and bringing the ladies together but never failing to keep them in check. After three long years, Ashley Darby is finally divorced. Now she’s balancing her role as a devoted mom with the tumultuous nature of the dating pool. Ashley’s always down for a good time but now has to ask herself tough questions as she looks towards her family’s future. Wendy Osefo is back with big changes in both her personal and professional lives. While still dedicating time and effort towards the growth of her husband’s cannabis line, she’s also attempting to reconnect with a figure from her past, with shocking results. After a memorable debut reunion, Stacey Rusch returns with a fresh take on love, friendship and her next chapter. When that chapter includes a reconciliation with her ex-husband, however, whispers about her past choices and present connections raise eyebrows, and voices, among the ladies. Keiarna Stewart is setting her bar higher, even if it means shaking up the status quo. She needs her boyfriend Greg to prove that there’s a future in their relationship and questions the authenticity of certain members in the group. Tia Glover is an upper crust British-Nigerian expat and comes to Potomac with a full house and a worldly perspective on family. As she navigates new friendships, Tia must decide whether to keep things classy or use her signature wit and speak her mind when the moment calls for it. No stranger to the DMV, Angel Massie is back and ready to reestablish herself in the P. She and her former pro athlete husband are the co-founders of a high-end outdoors outfitter, and she’s focused on expanding her brand and reconnecting with old friends, which might not be as simple as she thought.”

The trailer for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is below.

