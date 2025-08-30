Motorheads: Cancelled on Prime Video; Producers Hoping for Season Two Pickup Elsewhere

Motorheads will not be returning for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the series after its one-season run, which premiered in May.

However, Deadline reports that the series’ producers have been shopping it to other outlets. While it did not perform well enough for Prime Video to renew it by their standards, it did resonate well with viewers, and they have been vocal about wanting more of the series on social media.

The following was said about the series:

“Motorheads, starring Michael Cimino, Melissa Collazo, Ryan Phillippe and Nathalie Kelley, has shown staying power, remaining in Prime Video’s daily Top 10 shows in the U.S. until this day, reentering the Top 5 yesterday and currently at No. 7. It has been well reviewed (78% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes), and those who have sampled it, have stuck with it, which is very important to streamers.”

Executive producer Jason Seagraves also spoke about the series in a statement. He said, “We set out to make a show with no agenda and a lot of heart, to give families something they can watch together. While Johnny and I are disappointed Motorheads won’t be continuing at Prime Video, we couldn’t be more proud of what the team created. Despite going into release with impossibly low audience awareness, our passionate and vocal fan base led the charge and made the series impossible to ignore. Their enthusiasm has energized us and we’re optimistic we’ll find a home that believes in and supports the show.”

Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, Drake Rodger, Josh Macqueen, Mia Healey, Matt Lanter, Audrey Gerthoffer, and Johnna Dias-Watson also appear in the series, which follows a group of outsiders who form a friendship through their love of street racing.

What do you think? Did you watch Motorheads? Do you want to see a second season?