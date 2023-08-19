A League of Their Own: Season Two; Prime Video Cancels Baseball Drama’s Final Season (Response)

A League of Their Own is not returning for its second and final season after all. Per Deadline, plans for season two have been cancelled due to production delays and the current actors and writers strikes in the industry.

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey, the A League Of Their Own series is a reimaging of the Penny Marshall film of the same name. The story revolves around the 1943 formation of the Rockford Peaches, a women’s team in the newly formed All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

After a bit of a delay, Prime Video ordered a limited four-episode second season in April, but was derailed as writers and performers seek an increase in wages from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Writing on the four episodes was completed before the Writers Guild of America struck on May 2nd.

Jacobson responded to the news via social media and blamed the cancellation on the AMPTP:

What luck I have had to get to tell these stories and play this character I love so much. What a rare thing in life. And so I am sad today. To blame this cancellation on the strike is bullshit and cowardly. But this post isn’t about all that. About all the ways this show has been put through the ringer. Not today. This post here is about the special show I was lucky to make with so many incredibly talented artists and actors and writers and crew. A show I’m so proud of. Filled to the brim with stories worth telling. Full of so much heart and soul and value. Thank you for watching. To the five.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this series? Were you planning to watch season two of A League of Their Own?