A League of Their Own: Season Two; Prime Video Officially Orders Final Season of Baseball Drama Series

A League of Their Own is officially returning to wrap things up. Prime Video has given the baseball drama series a four-episode order for its second and final season.

Starring Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Nick Offerman, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, Dale Dickey, the series is a reimaging of the Penny Marshall movie which follows the women’s baseball league during World War II.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Prime Video today announced the renewal of A League of Their Own. The second installment is a four episode, limited series, set to premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

“We’re deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast, and crew have done reimagining A League of Their Own which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “After hearing what Abbi, Will, and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next.”

“Making this show and seeing the impact it has had in the world has been an incredible joy,” said Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. “While obviously we were hoping for eleven seasons, we’re grateful to be able to continue to tell the story of these characters and this world.”

The first season of A League of Their Own received the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding New TV Series and was presented with the National Visibility Award by The Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Additionally, the series has been recognized by a number of organizations including nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and the Queerties.

Maybelle Blair, 95-year-old original All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player, will return as consultant for season 2 of the show. She continues to campaign for donations for The International Women’s Baseball Center (IWBC). Donations will help with one of the organization’s ultimate goals, breaking ground at the construction site for the center in Rockford, Illinois. The Museum and Education center will preserve the long history and impact of sports on the lives of girls and women and will include the Women’s Baseball Hall of Fame and a plaza with nine memorials honoring many who played an important role in the sport’s history. The non-profit welcomes donations to help fund the multi-phased project. Donations can be made at http://www.internationalwomensbaseballcenter.org.

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit also serves as executive producer. Based on the motion picture Screenplay by Lowell Ganz & Babaloo Mandel. Based on a story by Kim Wilson & Kelly Candaele.