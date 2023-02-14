Wytches: Prime Video Orders Supernatural Series Based on Comics by Scott Snyder and Jock

Wytches is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a supernatural animated series based on the comics by Scott Snyder and Jock.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Wytches tells the story of a 17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters—ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires—lurks beneath the town.”

Melissa Wolfe, head of animation at Amazon Studios, said the following about the series order:

“Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, Wytches fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches. The haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock’s well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series.”

Scott Snyder also spoke about his work:

“Wytches is possibly my most personal work. It’s all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I’ve been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of Wytches, taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in Wytches and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special.”

A premiere date for Wytches will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this comic book series? Do you plan to watch the animated series once it arrives on Prime Video?