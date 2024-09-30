Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Ratings + Viewer Votes

In early 2023, FOX renewed Bob’s Burgers for two more years. This is the final season in that renewal, and at some point, FOX and/or Disney (the owner of the series) that the time has come for the show to leave the network. Will Bob’s Burgers be cancelled or renewed for season 16 on the network? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service. In season 15, stories include Bob and Linda entertaining Teddy (Murphy) by making up the plots to popular horror movies they haven’t seen, Tina interviewing Mr. Frond about his revolutionary new computer game to save her news segment, Bob trying to save the local drive-in, Linda accidentally insults another mom, and Louise and Gene hide from Tina after stealing some of her favorite candy.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 14 of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.08 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 30, 2024, Bob’s Burgers has not been cancelled or renewed for a 16th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

