Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Ratings



The series has already been renewed for a 15th year and the 2024-25 broadcast season.

An animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service. In season 14, the Belcher family finds themselves caught in an exhilarating showdown when the kids refuse to do their chores; a magic trick ends up going disastrously wrong; Linda helps throw a bachelorette party; Gene enters a songwriting contest; and Tina and Louise work together to catch a cricket.

For comparisons: Season 13 of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



