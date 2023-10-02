Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Viewer Votes

Bob’s Burgers is back with fresh new episodes in the 14th season of the FOX TV show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bob’s Burgers is cancelled or renewed for season 15. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 14th season episodes of Bob’s Burgers here.

A FOX animated family comedy series, the Bob’s Burgers TV show stars H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter, mischievous and a bit of a schemer. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service. In season 14, the Belcher family finds themselves caught in an exhilarating showdown when the kids refuse to do their chores; a magic trick ends up going disastrously wrong; Linda helps throw a bachelorette party; Gene enters a songwriting contest; and Tina and Louise work together to catch a cricket.





Bob's Burgers has been renewed for a 15th season on FOX.