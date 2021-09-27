Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Ratings

This family comedy series has already been renewed for season 13 so, it won’t be cancelled soon. However, Bob’s Burgers was the lowest-rated regular season animated series on FOX to be renewed. Could lower ratings influence the decision to keep Bob’s Burgers on the air in the future or, is it essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 14 and beyond? Stay tuned.

Bob’s Burgers stars the voices of actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates the Bob’s Burgers restaurant with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child Gene (Mirman) is the family’s whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy, son. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is the youngest child and daughter. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his diner’s location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 11 of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.30 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Bob’s Burgers TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 13th season?

