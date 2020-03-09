Bob’s Burgers: Season 10 Ratings

Last year, Bob’s Burgers was one of a few FOX shows that saw its ratings rise year-to-year. It seems certain that Bob’s won’t be cancelled but, after the Disney purchase in 2019, one has to wonder if the show will remain on the FOX network. If the ratings continue climbing, could this comedy move to ABC or another Disney-owned channel? Will Bob’s Burgers be renewed for season 11 and stay on FOX? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, Bob’s Burgers stars voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates Bob’s Burgers, a hamburger restaurant, with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. Middle child, Gene (Mirman) is whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy. Mischevious and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is their youngest. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.

For comparisons: Season nine of Bob’s Burgers on FOX averaged a 1.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.45 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.



