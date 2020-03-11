Vulture Watch

Is this show past its expiration date? Has the Bob’s Burgers TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob’s Burgers, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Bob’s Burgers stars voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates Bob’s Burgers, a hamburger restaurant, with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. The middle child, Gene (Mirman) is whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is their youngest. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Bob’s Burgers is averaging a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 19% and 14%, respectively. Find out how Bob’s Burgers stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Bob’s Burgers has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Bob’s Burgers for season 11? I’m sure that the series will be renewed. However, now that Disney owns the show, one has to wonder if the series might move to ABC or another Disney-owned channel at some point. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob’s Burgers cancellation or renewal news.



Bob’s Burgers Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bob’s Burgers‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Bob’s Burgers TV show will be renewed for an 11th season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?