Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Bob’s Burgers: Season 11? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

Bob's Burgers TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 11?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Bob's Burgers TV show on FOXIs this show past its expiration date? Has the Bob’s Burgers TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob’s Burgers, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Bob’s Burgers stars voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, and Larry Murphy. Bob Belcher (Benjamin) is a family man and a third-generation restaurateur who lives on Ocean Avenue in a small seaside town. He operates Bob’s Burgers, a hamburger restaurant, with his fun-loving and happy-go-lucky wife, Linda (Roberts), and their three kids. Tina (Mintz) is their socially awkward and insecure eldest daughter. The middle child, Gene (Mirman) is whimsical, good-natured, and a bit goofy. Mischievous and a bit of a schemer, Louise (Schaal) is their youngest. While Bob has big ideas about burgers, his location is lacking and the rest of the clan falls a little short when it comes to service.
 

Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of Bob’s Burgers is averaging a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s down by 19% and 14%, respectively. Find out how Bob’s Burgers stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, Bob’s Burgers has not been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Bob’s Burgers for season 11? I’m sure that the series will be renewed. However, now that Disney owns the show, one has to wonder if the series might move to ABC or another Disney-owned channel at some point. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob’s Burgers cancellation or renewal news.
 

Bob’s Burgers Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Do you hope the Bob’s Burgers TV show will be renewed for an 11th season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
BROOKES MARTINEZjeremy taylor Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

BROOKES MARTINEZ
Reader
BROOKES MARTINEZ

I love Bob’s Burger please don’t cancel it. I record episodes I miss and watch on DVR. I’m ready for season 11. Does anyone know if and when it might start if season 11 doesn’t get canceled?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 1:47 am
jeremy taylor
Reader
jeremy taylor

please renew my favorite show

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
November 11, 2019 4:52 pm
BROOKES MARTINEZ
Reader
BROOKES MARTINEZ

I agree! I’m ready for season 11 hopefully!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 1:48 am
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz