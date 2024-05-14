MasterChef: Season 15; FOX Series Gets Early Renewal for 2024-25 TV season

FOX is all-in with MasterChef. The network has already renewed the long-running culinary series for a 15th season. The 14th season debuts later this month.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 14 has a new theme, and the top home cooks from four different generations — Gen Z, Millenials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers — battle it out.

The home cooks will a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

Airing on Wednesday nights last summer, the 13th season of MasterChef averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.10 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was the network’s highest-rated show last summer.

Production on season 14 reportedly took place late last year, and the new episodes will begin airing on Wednesday, May 29th. Season 15 is expected to follow a similar schedule and air over Summer 2025.

What do you think? Do you make a point of watching MasterChef on FOX each year? Are you happy to know that it’s been renewed for a 15th season already?

