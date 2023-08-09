MasterChef: Season 14 Renewal Announced for Competition Series on FOX

Another group of home chefs are going to get a chance at their big break. FOX has renewed MasterChef for a 14th season. The long-running series celebrates its 250th episode tonight.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 13 has a new theme, aka United Tastes of America, and will see top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest, and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face various cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 13th season of MasterChef averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It is the network’s highest-rated show of the summer.

FOX announced the 2023-24 season renewal via a press release:

FOX RENEWS POWERHOUSE COOKING COMPETITION SERIES “MASTERCHEF” FOR 14TH SEASON WITH JUDGES GORDON RAMSAY, AARÓN SÁNCHEZ AND JOE BASTIANICH Summer’s #1 Cooking Show MasterChef Celebrates its Milestone 250th Episode Tonight at 8/7c on FOX FOX has renewed its powerhouse cooking competition series MasterChef for a 14th season, ahead of reaching its landmark 250th episode tonight at 8/7c. Award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay will return as a host and judge alongside acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. Crowned the “Most Successful Cookery Television Format” by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, more than 60 adaptions have aired in 250+ countries. “MasterChef is a beloved staple of the FOX brand. Its impressive performance this Summer and tonight’s 250th episode are a testament to the strength, distinction and longevity of this very special show,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “Of course, our incredible partner, Gordon Ramsay, together with Aarón Sánchez, Joe Bastianich and Endemol Shine North America, continue to make MasterChef the massive success it is and we are proud to renew it for its 14th season.” This Summer, MasterChef is averaging 3.1 million Total Viewers in the Live + 7 Day metric, ranking as Wednesday’s #1 entertainment program in the key Adults 18-49 demographic. MasterChef also is Summer 2023’s #1 cooking show among both Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers across broadcast and cable. Up year-over-year, MasterChef averages 4.6 million total multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery (+118%) and has the largest multiplatform audience of any Summer 2023 FOX series to-date. Currently in its 13th season, MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich judge the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks have been faced with a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include MasterChef Junior judge Daphne Oz, former MasterChef judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy. In the historic 250th episode airing tonight (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT), the competition heats up when the judges present an oversized table in the shape of the United States, full of a daunting array of elaborate cakes from all four regions of America. Each iconic cake will need to be precisely recreated if the cooks hope to make it through! MasterChef is now casting for talented amateur home cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles. If you think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef, visit www.masterchefcasting.com for eligibility rules and other terms and conditions. Must be 18 years old or older as of October 8, 2023. MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by using #MasterChef. About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in the United States and Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series Big Brother (CBS), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), LEGO Masters (FOX), Wipeout (TBS) and upcoming drama Ripley (Netflix).

What do you think? Do you make a point of watching MasterChef on FOX each year? Are you happy to know that it’s been renewed for a 14th season?

