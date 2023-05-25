MasterChef: Season 13 Ratings

Gordon Ramsay’s shows have become a cornerstone of FOX’s schedule and MasterChef has been a solid performer in the ratings. This time around, producers are trying a new twist. Will it be a hit or a flop? Could MasterChef be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

A cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 13 has a new theme, aka United Tastes of America, and will see top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest, and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face various cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 12 of MasterChef on FOX averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.22 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the MasterChef TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 14th season?