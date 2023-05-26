MasterChef: Season 14 — Has the FOX Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Are the cooks from one region better than the others? Has the MasterChef TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of MasterChef, season 14. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A cooking competition series on the FOX television network, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 13 has a new theme, aka United Tastes of America, and will see top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest, and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face various cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.



Season 13 Ratings

The 13th season of MasterChef averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.63 million viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 26% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how MasterChef stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 26, 2023, MasterChef has not been cancelled or renewed for a 14th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew MasterChef for season 14? Ramsay’s shows continue to be a cornerstone of the network’s schedule, and MasterChef was FOX’s highest-rated series last summer. I do not doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MasterChef cancellation or renewal news.



MasterChef Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow MasterChef‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the MasterChef TV show will be renewed for a 14th season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?