Name That Tune: Season Three Ratings



The Name That Tune format has been around for decades, but that doesn’t mean it’s always been a success. This current iteration on FOX hasn’t exactly been a hit in the ratings. Will the numbers improve this time around, with another all-celebrity season? Will Name That Tune be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize. The third season features celebrity singers, actors, and athletes, all playing for their favorite charities. Contestants include Clay Aiken, Tiki Barber, Michael Ian Black, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Tisha Campbell, Chris Colfer, Craig Ferguson, Chris Jericho, Todrick Hall, Tara Lipinski, Jack McBrayer, Holly Robinson Peete, Melissa Peterman, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Jordin Sparks, Sheryl Swoopes, Johnny Weir, and Tyron Woodley.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Name That Tune on FOX averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.60 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



