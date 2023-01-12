Name That Tune: Season Three Viewer Votes

A wide selection of celebrities competes in the third season of the Name That Tune TV show on FOX. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Name That Tune is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate the third season episodes of Name That Tune here.

A FOX music game show, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize. The third season features celebrity singers, actors, and athletes, all playing for their favorite charities. Contestants include Clay Aiken, Tiki Barber, Michael Ian Black, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Tisha Campbell, Chris Colfer, Craig Ferguson, Chris Jericho, Todrick Hall, Tara Lipinski, Jack McBrayer, Holly Robinson Peete, Melissa Peterman, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Jordin Sparks, Sheryl Swoopes, Johnny Weir, and Tyron Woodley.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Name That Tune TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Name That Tune should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX?