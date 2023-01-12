Name That Tune: Season Four — Has the FOX Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A wide range of stars are getting a chance to make money for their favorite charities. Do viewers want to watch? Has the Name That Tune TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Name That Tune, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A music game show airing on the FOX television network, this newest iteration of the Name That Tune series is hosted by Jane Krakowski with Randy Jackson leading the in-studio band. The competition tests contestants’ music knowledge as they battle in various challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Each hour episode consists of two stand-alone half-hour contests. Two players play against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs. Each contest features various games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round. The player can win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize. The third season features celebrity singers, actors, and athletes, all playing for their favorite charities. Contestants include Clay Aiken, Tiki Barber, Michael Ian Black, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Tisha Campbell, Chris Colfer, Craig Ferguson, Chris Jericho, Todrick Hall, Tara Lipinski, Jack McBrayer, Holly Robinson Peete, Melissa Peterman, Andy Richter, Amber Riley, Adam Rippon, Jordin Sparks, Sheryl Swoopes, Johnny Weir, and Tyron Woodley.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Name That Tune averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.68 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s up by 17% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Name That Tune stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 12, 2023, Name That Tune has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Name That Tune for season four? The show generates pretty low ratings but appears to be inexpensive to produce. It’s co-produced by FOX which is a positive, but I have doubts about how long it will stick around. I think this could be the last year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Name That Tune cancellation or renewal news.



