The Floor: Season Two — Has the FOX Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

The Floor TV show FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the The Floor TV show on FOX. Has The Floor TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Floor, season two.  
 

A game show airing on the FOX television network, The Floor TV series is based on an international format and is hosted by Rob Lowe. As the season-long competition begins, 81 contestants face off in duels on a giant grid of squares representing their own field of trivia expertise. The winner of each timed head-to-head trivia battle takes control of their opponent’s square, while the loser goes home. By the end of the season, only one player will walk away with the grand prize of $250,000 in cash.
 

The first season of The Floor averages a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.56 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Floor stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

As of January 4, 2024, The Floor has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will FOX cancel or renew The Floor for season two? The network has many established competition series, but it would be hard to call many hits. This one had a very positive start, and I think the network will give the show every chance to catch on. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Floor cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope The Floor TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series instead?

