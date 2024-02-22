The Quiz with Balls: Jay Pharoah to Host New FOX Game Show from Producers of The Floor

The Quiz with Balls is headed to FOX. From the producers of The Floor, the new game show will be hosted by Jay Pharoah. The series will combine a quiz show with a physical competition.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FOX has tossed the ball to actor and comedian Jay Pharoah (SNL, The Blackening) to host its new game The Quiz with Balls. Pitting brains against balls, while combining a high-stakes quiz show with a large-scale physical competition, each episode of The Quiz with Balls features two families competing for $100,000 in a “battle of the balls.”

Standing on a high platform over a glistening pool, they must all work together as they face a multiple-choice quiz where each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the player… if the answer is wrong, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly whacks them into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the harder the questions get. The longer they last, the more money they bank, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for The Quiz with Balls’ $100,000 Grand Prize. The all-new series, executive produced by Talpa Studios and Eureka Productions, is set to premiere this Summer on FOX.

“Playful, quick-witted and high-energy, Jay’s going to make a huge splash as our host of The Quiz with Balls,” said Allison Wallach, FOX Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Programming. “No matter the stage or show, Jay’s singular brand of humor and comedic timing elevates everything he does. With him at the helm of The Quiz with Balls, viewers of all ages are assured an exciting and hilarious hour of fun playing along with Jay and our family contestants.”

“When I got hit up about hosting an epic face-off between big brains and even bigger balls, I was like…’I got this,’” said Jay. “Then I found out it was a game show series on FOX and thought…even better!”

Last Summer, The Quiz with Balls premiered on SBS6 in The Netherlands, where it became an instant summer hit and was rewarded with an order for a four-episode winter special. A second season of the show will air on SBS6 later this year. In addition to the U.S. format, Talpa Studios will soon announce other markets where this successful format will travel to.

The Quiz With Balls is produced by Eureka Productions and Talpa Studios. John de Mol, Maarten Meijs, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and John Leahy serve as executive producers. Anthony Carbone serves as showrunner and executive producer.”