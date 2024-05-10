Special Ops: Lioness: Season Two Renewal and Shortened Title Announced for Paramount+ Drama

Paramount+ wants more of Special Ops: Lioness. The series has been renewed for a second season with a new shortened title and plans to have more of Morgan Freeman in the series. He has been upped to a series regular for season two.

Starring Freeman, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur, Hannah Love Lanier, Nicole Kidman, the series follows a special unit of the US military which embeds female agents undercover with terrorists and their families.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that the original drama series LIONESS (previously titled SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS) has been renewed for a second season. From Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, the series’ returning star-studded cast includes series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña; Laysla De Oliveira; Emmy® nominee Michael Kelly; with Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, who will be a series regular in season two; and Oscar winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman. The record-breaking espionage thriller is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios exclusively for Paramount+. Season one of LIONESS set a new record as the service’s most-watched worldwide series premiere on launch day, at that time, with nearly six million total viewers in its first week across Paramount+ globally and a linear preview on the Paramount Network. “Our Paramount+ audience resoundingly has joined forces in support of LIONESS’ gripping, global story and the powerhouse performances from Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Nicole Kidman,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “We cannot wait to see more of the heart-stopping suspense and action that Taylor Sheridan and the incredibly talented team deliver in its second season.” “LIONESS captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount+ last year,” said Chris McCarthy, Office of the CEO, Paramount Global and President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios. “Driven by Taylor Sheridan’s masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey.” LIONESS, inspired by an actual U.S. Military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The series also stars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton and Hannah Love Lanier. The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman and Keith Cox and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for Lioness season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ drama? Do you plan to watch season two?