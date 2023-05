Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Three — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Do you know more song lyrics than the contestants? Has the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A sing-along game show airing on the FOX television network, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds). The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestant belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.16 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Don’t Forget the Lyrics! stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 24, 2023, Don’t Forget the Lyrics! has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Don’t Forget the Lyrics! for season three? The show did pretty well in its first season and was one of only three summer series to be renewed. Given the uncertainty of the writers strike, I suspect that FOX will renew this show to have on-hand for next summer or even this winter if the strike lasts a long time. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Don’t Forget the Lyrics! cancellation or renewal news.



Don’t Forget the Lyrics! Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Don’t Forget the Lyrics‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?