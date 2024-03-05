Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Three; FOX Music Game Show Renewal and Premiere Date Announced

FOX is hoping that viewers will still want to sing along. The network has renewed the revival of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! for a third season. The second season’s 13 episodes aired last summer.

A sing-along game show, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds). The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the second season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The third season’s episodes begin airing on Thursday, May 16th.

