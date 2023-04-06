Don’t Forget the Lyrics!: Season Two; FOX Game Show Renewed for Summer 2023

Keep studying those song lyrics. FOX has quietly renewed the revival of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! for a second season. The first season of 12 episodes ran last summer and concluded on September 12th.

A sing-along game show, the Don’t Forget the Lyrics! TV series is hosted by Niecy Nash. The music competition challenges contestants’ memories of song lyrics. In pursuit of the prize money, they can choose songs from different genres, decades, and musical artists. Then, the contestant takes center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on the screen. But then, the music will suddenly stop, and the words will disappear. Can the contestant belt out the correct missing lyrics, or will they freeze under pressure? If a contestant can sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit song. If they can sing the final missing lyrics, they’ll take home the top prize of $1 million.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! averaged a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to the ratings for FOX’s other summer series, it was a middle-of-the-road performer.

The network revealed today that season two of Don’t Forget the Lyrics! will launch on Tuesday, May 23rd, following the sixth season premiere of Beat Shazam.

Good news! #DontForgetTheLyrics will be back Tuesday, May 23. Don’t miss out. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/OGAxHeKjij — Reality Club FOX (@RealityClubFOX) April 5, 2023

