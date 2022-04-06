Fantasy Island, LEGO Masters, Duncanville, MasterChef: FOX Reveals Seven Premiere Dates for Summer 2022

FOX is gearing up for summer. The network has announced seven upcoming premiere dates — Duncanville (season three, May 1st), So You Think You Can Dance (season 17, May 18th), Don’t Forget the Lyrics! (revival’s premiere, May 23rd), Beat Shazam (season five, May 23rd), MasterChef (season 12, May 25th), LEGO Masters (season three, May 31st), and Fantasy Island (season two, May 31st).

Here are some additional details from FOX:

FOX BRINGS THE HEAT THIS SUMMER WITH MORE MUSIC, COMPETITION, FANTASY AND NON-STOP LAUGHTER

ALL-NEW “SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE,” FEATURING JUDGES STEPHEN “TWITCH” BOSS, MATTHEW MORRISON AND JOJO SIWA, AND HOSTED BY CAT DEELEY, DEBUTS WEDNESDAY, MAY 18, FOLLOWING THE SEASON FINALE OF “THE MASKED SINGER”

MONDAYS ARE MILLION DOLLAR MUSIC NIGHT, BEGINNING MAY 23, WITH NIECY NASH HOSTING A BRAND-NEW “DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!,” AND JAMIE FOXX, ALONGSIDE CORINNE FOXX AS DEEJAY, HOSTING AN ALL-NEW SEASON OF “BEAT SHAZAM”

THE GROWN-UPS ARE BACK IN THE KITCHEN, WITH A BRAND-NEW SEASON OF “MASTERCHEF,” HOSTED BY GORDON RAMSAY, PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

ALL-NEW SEASONS OF HIT SERIES “LEGO MASTERS(R),” HOSTED BY WILL ARNETT, AND SUMMER’S FAN-FAVORITE, “FANTASY ISLAND,” STARRING ROSELYN SANCHEZ, LAUNCH TUESDAY, MAY 31

Animated Comedy DUNCANVILLE, Featuring the Voice of Amy Poehler, Returns with All-New Episodes, Beginning Sunday, May 1

An all-new season of the multi-Emmy Award-winning dance competition series SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE premieres Wednesday, May 18 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), immediately following the Season Seven finale of THE MASKED SINGER, on FOX. The series will introduce a new dynamic judging panel – welcoming home Stephen “tWitch” Boss, alongside Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-nominated artist Matthew Morrison and dancer, singer and digital sensation JoJo Siwa. Presenter and author Cat Deeley will step back into her role as host of the dance competition series.

The upcoming season will feature highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30, showcasing their talents in various dance styles, including contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more. Those who are selected to move on to the SYTYCD studio will work with world-renowned choreographers and compete each week in a variety of styles, with brand-new twists and turns introduced into the competition. Over the course of its 16 seasons, SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE has received 71 Emmy Award nominations and garnered 17 Emmy Award wins, including Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Costumes, as well as awards in Outstanding Lighting Design. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and MRC. The series is executive-produced by co-creator Nigel Lythgoe, Jeff Thacker, Rosie Seitchik, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of 19 Entertainment. Seitchik also will serve as showrunner.

Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but when there’s a million dollars at stake, will contestants be able to keep singing when the music stops? Or will they be at a loss for words? Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts the all-new revival of the popular game show DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, premiering Monday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million. Created by Jeff Apploff, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is produced by Apploff Entertainment and Bunim/Murray Productions. Jeff Apploff, Rupert Dobson, Julie Pizzi, Garry Bormet and Niecy Nash serve as executive producers. DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! is a Banijay format that first aired in 2007 and has been adapted in over 25 countries, most notably in France (Air Productions).

Following the season premiere of DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! on May 23, an all-new season of BEAT SHAZAM (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) debuts. Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer, activist and CEO, Corinne Foxx, as deejay, BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its four previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars. In Season Five, BEAT SHAZAM will include a special episode featuring teachers, as well as a special episode dedicated to heroes, featuring military members, fire fighters and police officers. BEAT SHAZAM was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Mark Burnett, Apploff, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick and Jamie Foxx serve as executive producers.

Season 12 of hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF brings back a batch of All-Stars for redemption in MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN, premiering Wednesday, May 25 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Summer’s highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, MASTERCHEF features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. For the first time ever, MASTERCHEF is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition’s history, including two MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cooks now competing as adults! 20 All-Stars will get a second chance to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date, all while being held to the highest standards in MASTERCHEF history. The MASTERCHEF contestants will face a challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite restaurant takeover challenge at Wolfgang Puck’s “Spago.” Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen from VIKING. MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

Season Three of hit unscripted series LEGO MASTERS(R) premieres Tuesday, May 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Once again, teams of two will compete against each other in even more ambitious brick-building challenges – including a NASA-themed episode, an incredible tree house challenge, a LEGO dog show and more – to be crowned the country’s most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS. LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child and Plan B Entertainment, under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group. Series host Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

Following LEGO MASTERS on May 31, an all-new season of FANTASY ISLAND premieres (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). A modern drama series, FANTASY ISLAND takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode tells emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. The series stars actress, singer and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez as ELENA ROARKE, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke, who set aside her own ambitions, and the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island. Kiara Barnes also stars as RUBY AKUDA, a young woman with an old soul who arrived on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and was given a new lease on life as Roarke’s right hand; and John Gabriel Rodriquez plays JAVIER, the rugged, handsome and charismatic head of transport – a pilot, mechanic and jack of all trades. While the island provides Javier refuge, as with everything else it offers, it may come at the price of a reckoning. In Season Two, the transformations continue when two former high school losers come to the Island hoping to make their onetime classmates envious of their new lives. Also, three friends attempt to find out what happened to a fourth companion, who mysteriously vanished decades ago; and an empty-nester couple arrives to determine whether or not to divorce. Executive-produced by Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, FANTASY ISLAND is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television, Gemstone Studios and FOX Entertainment.

Animated comedy DUNCANVILLE returns with all-new episodes, beginning Sunday, May 1. From Emmy Award winners Amy Poehler, Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully comes Season Three of DUNCANVILLE, an animated family comedy centered around a 15-year-old boy (voiced by Poehler), his family and friends. In the Season Three premiere, Duncan and his friends (Rashida Jones, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Betsy Sodaro) visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity. Wiz Khalifa returns for another season as Duncan’s teacher, Mr. Mitch. Duncan’s family consists of mom Annie (also voiced by Poehler), his dad, Jack (Emmy winner Ty Burrell), 12-year-old sister Kimberly (Riki Lindhome), and five-year-old Jing (Joy Osmanski). Other Season Three stories include Duncan finding a knife and becoming the school’s alpha; Jack getting jealous of Annie’s “work husband”; Mr. Mitch is offered a promotion to Vice Principal, if he can pass a drug test; Duncan is traumatized when he accidentally sees his mom naked; Annie helps reform her no-good brother, Stan (returning guest star Jason Schwartzman), until he starts dating Annie’s much older neighbor; and Duncan and Mia’s first kiss. DUNCANVILLE is produced by 20th Television Animation; Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group; and FOX Entertainment. Mike Scully, Julie Thacker Scully and Amy Poehler co-created and executive-produce the series with executive producer Dave Becky. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.

