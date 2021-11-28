Fantasy Island: Season Two; John Gabriel Rodriquez Promoted to FOX Series Regular

Fantasy Island fans will see more of Javier during season two of the series. John Gabriel Rodriquez is now a series regular on the FOX drama, reports Deadline.

His character is in charge of getting the guests to and from the island. “Rugged, handsome, and charismatic, Javier (Rodriquez) is Fantasy Island’s head of transport – a pilot, mechanic, and jack of all trades. While the island provides Javier refuge, as with everything else it offers, it may come at the price of a reckoning.”

A reboot of the classic ABC series, Roselyn Sánchez stars as a decedent of Mr. Roarke (Ricardo Montalbán) who now runs things on the island, making visitors’ dreams come true.

Fantasy Island, has been renewed for a second season but, before that arrives at some point in 2022, viewers will see a double holiday episode special air on December 21st.

