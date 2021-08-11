Fantasy Island: Season One Ratings

The original Fantasy Island TV series ran for seven successful seasons on ABC but the 1998 reboot on the same network was cancelled after one year. How will this newest version on FOX perform in the ratings? Will Fantasy Island be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Fantasy Island TV show is based on the 1977-84 series of the same name. This incarnation stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The story is set at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Different people arrive at the resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Elena Roarke (Sanchez) is the steward of this mysterious island and is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there. There’s also pilot Javier (Rodriquez), the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

What do you think? Do you like the Fantasy Island TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?