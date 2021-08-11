Fantasy Island: Season Two? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

How does Ms. Roarke measure up to Mr. Roarke? Has the Fantasy Island TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fantasy Island, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Fantasy Island TV series is based on the 1977-84 show of the same name. This incarnation stars Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes, and John Gabriel Rodriquez. The story is set at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Different people arrive at the resort with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Elena Roarke (Sanchez) is the steward of this mysterious island and is a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there. There’s also pilot Javier (Rodriquez), the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Fantasy Island averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.97 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Fantasy Island stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 11, 2021, Fantasy Island has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Fantasy Island for season two? The traditional ratings aren’t great but this show is based on an existing property. At this point, I think it’s got a better-than-even chance of survival. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Fantasy Island cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope that the Fantasy Island TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?