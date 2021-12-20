Fantasy Island, TMZ: Christmas Specials Rescheduled on FOX Due to NFL Changes

FOX is making big changes to its holiday programming schedule due to changes in the NFL Football schedule. NFL will air on Tuesday night on FOX, and this is pushing back the planned duo of Fantasy Island episodes. Those will now air on Thursday. That move is causing another. The planned TMZ special – TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas: Bye, Bye 2021! – will air on Sunday night.

FOX revealed more about the changes in a press release.

“FOX SPORTS PRESENTS “FOX NFL SPECIAL” TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams or Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles FOX Sports continues its coverage of the NFL regular season live from SoFi Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday, Dec. 21 as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Football Team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles (Check local listings). FOX NFL FOOTBALL airs LIVE Tuesday, Dec. 21 (6:30PM-CC ET live/3:30PM-CC PT live) on FOX. (FSP-2242) THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23 —FANTASY ISLAND – (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1 A WOMAN’S HOLIDAY FANTASY TURNS THE ISLAND INTO A WINTER WONDERLAND ON AN ALL-NEW FANTASY ISLAND THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23, ON FOX Lindsey Kraft (Grace & Frankie), Eddie Cahill (NCIS: New Orleans) and Mackenzie Astin (You) Make Guest Appearances A businesswoman’s fantasy of a perfect Christmas and to meet “Mr. Right” tests Roarke in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Mr. Jones faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future in the all-new two-hour holiday special “Welcome to the Snow Globe, Part One / Welcome to the Snow Globe, Part Two” episode of FANTASY ISLAND airing Thursday, Dec. 23 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-109/10) (TV-14 L,S) Cast: Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke; Kiara Barnes as Ruby Akuda Guest Cast: John Gabriel Rodriquez as Javier; Lindsey Kraft as Allison Holmes; Eddie Cahill as Jake/James; Alain Uy as Richard; Geri-Nikole Love as Dr. Maya Schmidt; Mackenzie Astin as Daniel Jones. SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26 **FOX SPECIAL**– TMZ’S MERRY ELFIN’ CHRISTMAS: BYE, BYE 2021! -(7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) CC-AD-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1 JUST IN TIME TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS! ON THE ALL-NEW TMZ’S MERRY ELFIN’ CHRISTMAS: BYE, BYE 2021! SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26, ON FOX Celebrities take over TMZ and hash out their top stories of the year for a hilarious Christmas special in the all-new TMZ’s MERRY ELFIN’ CHRISTMAS: BYE, BYE 2021! airing Sunday, Dec. 26 (7:00-8:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2208) (TV-14 D,L,S,V) Celebrity hosts: Joel McHale, Howie Mandel, WWE Champ Becky Lynch, Nene Leakes, Chrishell Stause, plus other surprise guests”

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Fantasy Island and TMZ as part of your holiday television viewing?