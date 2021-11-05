Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: FOX to Air Three Vacation Specials

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip will heat things up on FOX this holiday season with three vacation specials. Chef Ramsay, joined by friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex, will travel through Europe, Greece, and a winter wonderland (to look for Santa Claus).

FOX revealed more about the holiday specials in a press release.

“GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION – Gordon Ramsay is back, on another rowdy road trip with friends Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex! This time, it’s an epic European vacation through Italy, France and Scotland to discover all the best food and fun in each of their home countries. GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: EUROPEAN VACATION airs Monday, Dec. 13 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: CHRISTMAS VACATION – It’s Christmas as only Gordon Ramsay can do it! He’s taking pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex deep into a winter wonderland to find the home of Santa Claus himself! On a road trip packed with amazing food, big laughs and Christmas spirit, the boys won’t stop until they meet St. Nick! GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: CHRISTMAS airs Tuesday, Dec. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: GREEK VACATION – Opa! Gordon Ramsay and his best friends, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex, are on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation to the birthplace of civilization, Greece! From the ancient ruins of Athens, to the party island of Mykonos, the trio is determined to eat, drink and laugh their way through this Greek adventure. GORDON RAMSAY’S ROAD TRIP: GREEK VACATION airs Tuesday, Jan. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.”

What do you think? Are you excited to watch Ramsay’s vacation adventures on FOX?