Airing on the FOX television network, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is a new twist on the old Kitchen Nightmares format. Salty Chef Ramsay rides to the rescue in his custom, mobile “Hell on Wheels” command-center (equipped with a full kitchen) and assesses what ails a flagging eatery. In just 24 hours’ time, Ramsay and his team renovate the restaurant, refresh its menu, and help the owners relaunch it.



The third season of Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back averages a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.26 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 35% in viewership. Find out how Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 13, 2020, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back for season four? The ratings for this show continue to be pretty healthy for a series on the FOX network. I also suspect it’s on the cheaper side to produce. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back cancellation or renewal news.

