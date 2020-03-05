Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: FOX to Air Special Two-Hour Episode

Gordon Ramsay is preparing a special episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back, which will air in May. The two episodes will have footage filmed recently in Ellicott City. Reports of the filming were released, and it was thought that footage was to be used for an episode set for next season. The season finale for the series aired in February.

“GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK: SOS takes on its biggest makeover challenge to date, revitalizing three local businesses in Ellicott City, MD, during a special two-hour episode airing Tuesday, May 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2018, Ellicott City struggled to rebuild local businesses after the devastating damage that the disasters caused. The city already has been to hell, and now it’s time for Ramsay and his team of experts to bring it back. Three local businesses will undergo life-changing renovations, culminating in a grand reopening of the town at the end of the makeovers. Ramsay has called in some expert help, including esteemed interior designer Nate Berkus, former Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken Jr., former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Maryland National Guard to offer helping hands to the community, ahead of the largest relaunch in the show’s history.

GORDON RAMSAY’S 24 HOURS TO HELL AND BACK: SOS is produced by Studio Ramsay. Gordon Ramsay, Matt Cahoon and Lisa Edwards serve as executive producers.”