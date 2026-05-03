Crossroad Springs: Season Two Production Underway on Great American Family Drama Series

Crossroad Springs is gearing up for its return. Production has begun on season two of this drama series. The season will arrive on Great American Family this fall.

Jonathan Stoddard, Emily Alatalo, Brittany Underwood, Kate Drummond, Shaun Johnston, Jesse Hutch, Jillian Cardarelli, Jon McLaren, and Erin Agostino star in this drama, which follows the residents of a small rural community.

Great American Family shared the following about the series’ return:

“Great American Media announced today that production is underway on Season Two of its Original Series, “Crossroad Springs,” following the show’s strong performance and growing audience across the company’s platforms. The uplifting, faith-driven drama resonated deeply with viewers seeking meaningful storytelling rooted in family, community, and the enduring power of hope. The series stars Jonathan Stoddard, Emily Alatalo, Brittany Underwood, Kate Drummond, Shaun Johnston, Jesse Hutch, Jillian Cardarelli, Jon McLaren, and Erin Agostino. Season Two of Crossroad Springs is slated to premiere this Fall, streaming on Great American Pure Flix and premiering on Great American Family and GFAM+. Set against the backdrop of a rural farm community where faith and fellowship guide the way, “Crossroad Springs” explores the interesting lives of characters navigating love, loss, purpose, and the life-altering decisions that shape who they become. Through moments of challenge and triumph, the series reflects the belief that even in uncertainty, with faith, there is always a path forward. “Great American Media has been intentional from day one about building a lasting library of quality programming – hundreds of hours of original movies, specials, and series that reflect our values, meet the expectations of our audience, and uphold the storytelling standard our brand represents,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. “Original Series are an essential part of the strategy because they give viewers the opportunity to return to beloved characters and communities, deepen their emotional connection to our stories, and engage with our platforms in more meaningful ways. The success of our series, including ‘Crossroad Springs,’ affirms the strength of this approach and represents our continued investment in premium faith and family entertainment that is foundational to Great American Media’s growth and to one of the most valuable libraries in the industry,” Abbott concluded. In Season Two of “Crossroad Springs,” James continues to lead the Cowboy Church with conviction and compassion as the weight of responsibility grows heavier, testing both his resolve and his calling. Janet faces a pivotal crossroads in her professional life, while Aunt Amy remains the steady guiding presence whose wisdom and grace anchor all around her. Willis faces challenges growing the herd and expanding the ranch, while Daniel’s carefully structured world is disrupted by an unexpected visit that raises more questions than answers, setting off a ripple effect destined to touch everyone in Crossroad Springs.”

The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Great American Family series? Do you plan to watch season two?