County Rescue: Season Two Renewal Set for Great American Family Drama

County Rescue will stay on the job. Great American Family has renewed the first responder drama for a second season. The first season, which has five episodes, arrived in February after being announced in January. The drama follows EMTs in training.

Julia Reilly, Stacey Patino, Percy Bell, Tim Perez-Ross, Riley Hough, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, Kristin Wollett, and Brett Varvel star in the drama. Great American Family revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Great American Media announced the season two renewal of its popular Original Series, “County Rescue,” which begins production in the U.S. this month for a January 2025 World Premiere. “County Rescue,” an instant hit when it premiered on Great American Pure Flix and on Great American Family, is a drama about the unique challenges EMTs and paramedics face on both their personal and professional journeys. The series features an ensemble cast led by Julia Reilly, Riley Hough, Percy Bell, Kristin Wollett, Brett Varvel, Stacey Patino, Tim Ross, Keller Fornes, Angel Luis, and Curtia Torbert. “‘County Rescue’ exemplifies our commitment to uplifting content that celebrates faith and family in an engaging way. The series highlights the heroism of EMTs and first responders, focusing on their character development and inspirational stories rather than solely on life-threatening incidents,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. “The exceptional talent of our cast, producers and directors are the driver of the show’s success, and they make it a pleasure to announce the renewal for a second season,” Abbott concluded. From creator Brian Baugh, “County Rescue” season two aims for an early 2025 World Premiere. Brought to Great American Media by Executive Producers JD DeWitt and Shawn Boskie. Line producer is Grits Carter.”

The premiere date for season two of County Rescue will be announced later.

